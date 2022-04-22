WATCH: Stray dogs desperately ask teens for help in abandoned water park

By Laura Kemp • 22 April 2022 • 10:17

YouTuber Trevor Costelloe and his friend Dave were exploring an abandoned water park when they came across some stray dogs appearing to ask them for help.

After spotting a large white husky roaming around the abandoned site, Trevor and Dave went to investigate and noticed a second black and white bull breed also in the park. The pair were initially wary when the dogs came running over until they realised they were asking the teens for help…

The video footage taken by the teens, also shared by The DoDo, shows the dogs leading the two teens to an area of the abandoned park that had filled up with water due to recent rainfall, where they saw another dog desperately treading water. The dog was exhausted and wouldn’t have been able to stay afloat much longer.

The boys managed to pull the tired dog out of the water, reuniting him with his two friends who were so happy to have him back in their group!

The boys were in no doubt that had they not been exploring the abandoned park the dog would have drowned.

Wagging tails all round!

Watch the incredible video here:

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.