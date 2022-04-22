By Tamsin Brown • 22 April 2022 • 18:30

What a 'bazaar' situation: Not all is as it seems in the Javea Players' latest production. Image: The Javea Players

Sue Townsend’s Bazaar & Rummage, the latest production from the Javea Players, guarantees laughter with its hilarious one-liners.

The latest production from the Javea Players, Bazaar & Rummage, deals with agoraphobia, the irrational fear of open places. It can be an extremely debilitating condition and sufferers literally become frightened to leave the safety of their homes. Sue Townsend’s comedy Bazaar & Rummage does not mock the illness, but rather the bizarre situation in which its characters find themselves.

Neurotic self-serving do-gooder and voluntary charity worker Gwenda has dedicated her entire life to the “poor and ignorant” in an attempt to honour the misguided teachings of her Daddy. She and trainee social worker Fliss plan a jumble sale as recovery therapy for three extremely different sufferers. Katrina is an ex-variety songstress; liberal-tongued Margaret is working-class, and Bell Bell’s phobia has been exacerbated by tragic circumstances.

Packed with Townsend’s clever use and misuse of words, with some hysterical one-liners, the play takes us to a place where all is not quite as it seems, as the women divulge the experiences that are most likely at the root of their irrational fears.

Bazaar & Rummage will be at the Javea Players’ Studio Theatre from Wednesday, April 27, to Saturday, April 30, and again from Wednesday, May 4, to Saturday, May 7. The play has some strong language and adult themes. Tickets cost €12 and are only available online. Pre-ordered drinks will be served at long tables to avoid crowding at the bar. Seating to accommodate disabilities can be requested at [email protected] For more information, visit www.javeaplayers.com/jp/box-office/.

