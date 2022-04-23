Pension fraudsters jailed after £13m scam linked to Costa Blanca

By Fergal MacErlean • 23 April 2022 • 14:43

Image: Alan Barratt and Susan Dalton Credit: The Pensions Regulator

A pair of fraudsters who were part of a criminal enterprise that tricked more than 200 savers into transferring their pension pots into fraudulent schemes they controlled have been jailed for a total of more than 10 years.

Alan Barratt, 62, and Susan Dalton, 66, were jailed at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, April 22.

They had operated a call centre in Spain between 2012 and 2014 from where they tricked hundreds of people into transferring their pension savings into 10 schemes, which they controlled.

The pair lured victims with the promise of unrealistic returns, and bonuses.

Barratt was extradited from the Costa Blanca to the UK in 2021.

Delivering his judgement, His Honour Judge Perrins, said both Dalton and Barratt had acted as principal points of contact for victims, earned substantial commission payments and were both aware that fraud was taking place.

He said: “What is the most striking is the impact on others which has been utterly devastating.

“I have read 13 victims’ personal statements, they each tell a similar story, which I’m sure is representative of all.

“People who had worked hard, saved for their future and have been robbed of their financial security. I heard about depression, anxiety, divorce and suicide attempts.

“Each account is a story of a life ruined and you should be ashamed of bringing such misery to so many innocent people.”

The scam “mastermind” David Austin killed himself in 2019 after being invited for a police interview, Southwark Crown Court was told.

