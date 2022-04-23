By Chris King • 23 April 2022 • 20:55

Illegal oil refinery depot explosion kills more than 100.

More than 100 people are feared killed after a huge explosion at an illegal oil refinery depot in Nigeria



A government official in Nigeria has confirmed today, Saturday, April 23, that a massive explosion occurred last night (Friday 22), in the state of Rivers. More than 100 people are feared to have been killed at what was allegedly an illegal oil refinery depot, located in the Niger Delta region of southern Nigeria.

“The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site, and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition”, they explained.

This type of illicit activity has developed over the years in the Niger Delta region, due to poverty and the high levels of unemployment. It can be a very rewarding occupation, but unfortunately, illegal crude oil refining has obvious deadly consequences.

Many fatal incidents have occurred as a result of this hazardous activity. These opportunists tap into the existing pipelines of major oil companies and divert the contents into primitive storage tanks, where it is refined. Farmland, creeks, and lagoons, throughout the whole region have become polluted from oil spills, as reported by metro.co.uk.

