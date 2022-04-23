By Chris King • 23 April 2022 • 20:55
Illegal oil refinery depot explosion kills more than 100.
A government official in Nigeria has confirmed today, Saturday, April 23, that a massive explosion occurred last night (Friday 22), in the state of Rivers. More than 100 people are feared to have been killed at what was allegedly an illegal oil refinery depot, located in the Niger Delta region of southern Nigeria.
“The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site, and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition”, they explained.
This type of illicit activity has developed over the years in the Niger Delta region, due to poverty and the high levels of unemployment. It can be a very rewarding occupation, but unfortunately, illegal crude oil refining has obvious deadly consequences.
Many fatal incidents have occurred as a result of this hazardous activity. These opportunists tap into the existing pipelines of major oil companies and divert the contents into primitive storage tanks, where it is refined. Farmland, creeks, and lagoons, throughout the whole region have become polluted from oil spills, as reported by metro.co.uk.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.