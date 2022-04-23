Cristiano Ronaldo pays touching tribute to baby son after scoring 100th Premier League goal

By Fergal MacErlean • 23 April 2022 • 15:30

Credit: Twitter @cristiano

The Manchester United star paid tribute to his baby son by pointing to the sky as he scores his 100th Premier League goal five days after revealing his child’s tragic death.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the first half at Arsenal, on Saturday, April 23, after the home fans had risen to applaud United’s No 7 in the seventh minute of the match in a touching show of solidarity.

The Portuguese forward missed Tuesday’s trip to Anfield after the tragic passing of his baby boy.

He took to Instagram on Thursday, April 21, to express his gratitude to Liverpool fans for their emotional rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in the seventh minute of their match against Manchester United.

“One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion,’ Ronaldo wrote.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo took to social media to thank fans for their support.

Accompanying a family picture of himself holding his newborn daughter alongside partner Georgina and his other four children, he wrote: “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us.

“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

“Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.

“Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

Ronaldo is the first player to score 100 league goals in La Liga and the Premier League.

Arsenal won the Saturday match 3-1 against Man United.

