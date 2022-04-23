Duchess of Cambridge shares new photos to mark son’s fourth birthday

By Fergal MacErlean • 23 April 2022 • 11:45

Image: Prince Louis Credit: Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Louis is pictured in a series of delightful photos taken ahead of his fourth birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared the photos on Twitter ahead of her son´s birthday on Saturday, April 23.

The images were taken earlier this month in Norfolk and show the young prince running barefoot on a deserted beach.

Wearing a blue checked shirt and grey woolen jumper, Louis smiles broadly in the photos.

In one he holds an orange cricket ball.

Twitter users commented on how closely he resembles his father William.

The pictures were all taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a keen photographer.

Kate Middleton normally takes the official photos of her children.

Prince Louis is the youngest of Prince William and Kate’s children and was born on 23 April 2018.

He is fifth in line to the throne – behind his older siblings, his father and Prince Charles.

His brother George will turn nine-years-old in July, while Princess Charlotte turns seven in a few weeks.

The Cambridges recently enjoyed a skiing trip to Courchevel in the French Alps for their Easter Holidays.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that they saw the retreat “as the perfect opportunity for family time.”

