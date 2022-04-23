Ferry service between Gibraltar and Tangier to resume after being halted during pandemic

By Fergal MacErlean • 23 April 2022 • 12:15

Credit: FRS Ferry

The Government of Gibraltar and ferry operator FRS have announced the resumption of the ferry service between Gibraltar and Tangier since it was stopped during the Covid pandemic.

The Gibraltar-Tangier ferry resumption move was announced in a press release from the Government of Gibraltar, on April 22, comes after the opening of Morocco’s sea borders and permission being granted by the Moroccan authorities.

Ronny Moriana, CEO of FRS said: “We have been working with the Gibraltar Government and the Moroccan authorities to restart and are delighted for this service to start up again.

“We understand the importance of this service to the Moroccan community and we are happy to provide it”.

The Hon. Vijay Daryanani MP, Minister for Maritime Services, said: “First and foremost, I am delighted for our Moroccan community as they have suffered the most without the service.



“Links with Morocco are extremely important as we look forward at new opportunities after Brexit, especially those linked to tourism and commerce”.

The service resumed from Gibraltar on Friday. The first departure from Tangier is on Sunday, April 24.

The news comes as problems for visitors trying to cross Gibraltar border have been reported as it appears that the Spanish authorities are tightening Schengen border rules.

In theory, anyone who doesn’t have Spanish residency or an EU passport who wants to go into Spain from the Rock may be stopped and asked for reasons for travel, proof of accommodation and physical evidence of funds to support them.

