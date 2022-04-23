By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 April 2022 • 15:13

Knife attack left at least 10 injured Source: Paul Gillett

This morning April 23rd officers were rushed to Bedworth town centre to deal with a knife attack which left at least 10 injured, one seriously.

Officers from the Warwickshire Police responded to calls at 8am this morning saying that several people had been assaulted. There they found a 33-year-man from Bedworth who had attacked a number of people and had stabbed a man in his twenties. He was rushed to hospital and is believed to now be in a stable condition.

The assailant was arrested by the police who say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective sergeant Rich Simpkins said: ‘This was a nasty incident which has left a number of people with injuries and I know this will cause the community great concern.

‘The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Bedworth town centre to provide reassurance while our officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

‘We have a man in custody and are not looking for any further suspects in connection with this incident.

‘We know that a number of people were in the area at around the time of the incident and that there may be more members of the public who may have been approached or assaulted.

‘If you were approached or may have witnessed the incident, I would urge you to get in touch.’

The reasons for the knife attack that left at least 10 injured are not yet known with police yet to comment, with the expectation that they will do so either later today or tomorrow once they have been able to interview the man and to conclude their investigations.

