Mojacar’s new health centre closer to becoming reality

By Linda Hall • 23 April 2022 • 21:27
MOJACAR: New health centre will meet the local population’s needs
Photo credit: Indalomania
THE €3.4 million contract to build Mojacar’s new health centre will soon be put out to tender.
Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, the Junta’s Health and Families delegate recently visited the future site accompanied by Mojacar’s mayor, Rosa Maria Cano, and deputy mayor Francisco Garcia.
The 2,398-square metre installation will be located on 9,196 square metres of municipal land in Rambla de Campos, on the road linking Mojacar Pueblo with the beach.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
