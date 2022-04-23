Trending:

Mojacar’s new health centre closer to becoming reality

By Linda Hall • 23 April 2022 • 21:27

MOJACAR: New health centre will meet the local population’s needs Photo credit: Indalomania

THE €3.4 million contract to build Mojacar’s new health centre will soon be put out to tender.

Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, the Junta’s Health and Families delegate recently visited the future site accompanied by Mojacar’s mayor, Rosa Maria Cano, and deputy mayor Francisco Garcia.

The 2,398-square metre installation will be located on 9,196 square metres of municipal land in Rambla de Campos, on the road linking Mojacar Pueblo with the beach.


