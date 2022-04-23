By Chris King • 23 April 2022 • 22:29

More than 70,000 Covid-19 cases reported in Italy.

Italy reports more than 70,000 cases of Covid-19 this Saturday, April 23



A total of 70,520 cases related to Covid-19 have been reported today, Saturday, April 23, by the Ministry of Health in Italy. This is in comparison to Friday’s 73,212, although they reveal that the number of deaths has fallen from 202 to 143.

Since the start of the pandemic emerged back in February 2020, Italy has registered a total of 162,609 Covid-19 deaths. After the United Kingdom, Italy’s numbers are the second-highest in Europe, and eighth worldwide. To date, the health authorities have reported 16.1 million cases across the country.

The number patients of hospitalised with coronavirus stands at 9,914 today, which is a significant drop compared to yesterday’s 10.076. That number does not include those occupying a bed in the ICU though.

Saturday’s figures show a total of 409 patients in an ICU, slightly lower than Friday’s 411. Hospitals reported 43 new patients today, again falling from yesterday’s 46.

In the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry has carried out a total of 421,533 coronavirus tests, with another 437,193 conducted on Friday 22, as reported by geo.tv.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.