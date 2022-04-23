By Chris King • 23 April 2022 • 17:28

Price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Sunday, April 24. image pixabay

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Sunday, April 24, shoots up by 70.38 per cent

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal soars this Sunday by 70.38 per cent compared to today, Saturday 23. This is one of the biggest day-to-day increases so far this year.

According to data published by the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE) and collected by Europa Press, specifically, the average price of the ‘pool’ this Sunday will be €146.95/MWh some €60.70 higher than today’s €86.25/MWh.

Sunday’s maximum price will be between 9pm and 10pm, at €257.04/MWh, while the minimum is €102/MWh, between 4pm and 5pm.

Compared to a year ago, this Sunday will be 156.41 per cent more expensive than the €57.31/MWh of April 24, 2021.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.

