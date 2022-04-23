Python found chilling on a supermarket shelf startles staff in an American Walmart´s store

By Fergal MacErlean • 23 April 2022 • 16:36

Image: The python Wolverine Credit: Bloomington Animal Care and Control

A ball python was found “chillin’ on a shelf” at a Walmart store leaving animal control officials dumbfounded.

The ball python was rescued by City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control in Indiana.

In a Facebook post, on April 2o, they said that personnel responded to the Walmart store in Bloomington when the young non-venemous python was spotted on a shelf.

“This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a shelf. It’s unclear how he got there, but it was a good thing a good Samaritan saw him and notified county officers to come pick him up,” the post said.

A follow-up post said the snake, now called Wolverine, needs a a new home.

The snake’s origins are still under investigation.

“We realize snakes can be quite alarming for some and we can imagine finding one in a public space may cause discomfort. We would love to know how our little pal ended up in Walmart, but Wolverine isn’t talking,” Animal Care and Control said.

“He would do best with an experienced snake owner. He’s a bit stressed and slightly spicy. He is growing used to the thought of being handled and will likely be able to relax more in a calmer environment.”

