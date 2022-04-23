Roquetas project will rewild the San Antonio stream in Aguadulce

By Linda Hall • 23 April 2022 • 9:48

AGUADULCE PROJECT: Councillors voted to return the San Antonio stream to its natural state Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

ROQUETAS councillors approved a project to rewild the San Antonio stream in Aguadulce at the last plenary session.

Mayor Gabriel Amat explained that this will affect the area between Avenida Carlos II, Paseo de las Acacias, Paseo de Los Olmos and the Paseo Maritimo promenade.

“It will be a leap forward for Aguadulce development,” Amat said. “Our objective is to make the most of the stream and convert it into a leisure zone that everyone can enjoy.”

Town hall spokesman Jose Juan Rodriguez went on to explain that the San Antonio initiative was a “necessary project” which had Junta approval.

The €14.2 million operation to return the stream to its natural state is expected to be completed within 20 months and will be carried out in three phases, Rodriquez said.