By Chris King • 23 April 2022 • 19:50

Russia confirms deadly ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles to be deployed by autumn. image: youtube

Roscosmos space agency confirms Russia will deploy its deadly new ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles later this year

In an interview with Russian state TV, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, confirmed today, Saturday, April 23, that Russia intends to deploy the deadly new ‘Satan 2’ intercontinental ballistic missiles later this year.

Mr Rogozin explained that they would be deployed in the sites and silos, replacing the Voyevoda missiles of the Soviet era. Utilising these existing locations about 1,860 miles east of Moscow, in the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, would save “colossal resources and time” he insisted.

He added his belief that having such a weapon at hand will guarantee the security of Russia’s children and grandchildren for the next 30-40 years.

This new breed of missile is allegedly capable of wiping out the whole of the UK in one hit. Carrying 10 or more deadly nuclear warheads, the Sarmat ICBMs have a striking distance that allows them to hit targets 11,000 miles away, travelling at a speed of Mach 10.7.

A test launch was reported last Wednesday 20, but military experts in the west believe the weapon is nowhere ready for deployment. Whether it is ready or not, this is still a chilling indication of the firepower available to Vladimir Putin as tensions ramp up between the Kremlin and its opponents.

Following the successful launch, Putin described the Sarmat ICBM as being capable of bypassing any existing anti-missile systems in the world. It has the “highest tactical and technical characteristics” of any weapon ever developed, adding, “It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come”.

“This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats, and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country”, Putin warned.

“If Russia is visibly losing this war, it could be that Putin would authorise their use”, commented the former British ambassador to Ukraine, Leigh Turner.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.