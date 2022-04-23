By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 April 2022 • 7:37

Russia has finally revealed its full plans for Ukraine Source: Twitter: kalmantibs

Russian news agencies reported on Friday April 22nd that Russia has finally revealed its full plans for Ukraine, which are to take full control of the Donbas region as well as Southern Ukraine.

The Interfax and TASS news agencies cited Rustam Minnekayev, the Deputy Commander, who revealed on one of the most detailed descriptions of Moscow’s ambitions in Ukraine.

According to the agencies Minnekayev suggested that Russia did not plan to wind down its offensive there anytime soon and that full control of southern Ukraine would improve Russian access to Moldova’s pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria.

Moldova’s foreign ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to express “deep concern” about the remarks amid fears that the country could use southern Ukraine as a launch pad for new attacks.

Minnekayev was quoted as saying: “Control over the south of Ukraine is another way to Transdniestria, where there is also evidence that the Russian-speaking population is being oppressed.”

Moldova said in a statement on its website that: “These statements are unfounded and contradict the position of the Russian Federation supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the republic of Moldova.

“During the meeting, it was reiterated that the republic of Moldova … is a neutral state and this principle must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation.”

Minnekayev, who it is believed not to have provided any evidence for or details of the alleged oppression in Transdniestria, was quoted saying that Russia planned to forge a land corridor between Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which it annexed in 2014, and Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier this month Kyiv voiced concerns that this was the Russian plan however it was denied by Moscow, Moldova’s defence ministry and authorities in Transdniestria.

The deputy commander was also quoted by the RIA news agency as saying that media reports of Russian military setbacks were wide of the mark.

“The media are now talking a lot about some failures of our armed forces. But this is not the case. In the first days … the tactics of Ukrainian units were designed to ensure that, having pulled ahead, individual groups of Russian troops fell into pre prepared ambushes and suffered losses..

“But the Russian armed forces very quickly adapted to this and changed tactics.”

According to RIA, he also said that daily missile and other strikes against Ukrainian forces meant Russia could do serious damage without losing troops.

The statements from Minnekayev give a much clearer indication of Russia’s plans for Ukraine, which will concern its neighbours and the west as it talks of taking full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.