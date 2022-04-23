Suspect inadvertently admits to committing a robbery in a Torremolinos hotel

As reported in a press release from Torremolinos Council, Local Police officers in the Malaga municipality have arrested a man as the alleged perpetrator of a robbery with force at the resort’s Hotel Playa Miguel.

The arrest occurred when the officers were on patrol on Calle Conde de Mieres. They observed a person who matched the description of a suspect from a robbery previously committed in the aforementioned hotel establishment.

After verifying some images of the robbery that they possessed, they decided that the characteristics of the individual were identical. He was 160/165 cm (5’2″/5′ 4″) in height, with a beard, and wearing a jacket with the drawing of a man skating with a skateboard.

They proceeded to identify him, after which they found in one of his pockets a hat identical to the one worn by the individual denounced in the initial proceedings.

He was then informed that he would have to accompany the officers to police headquarters to verify the facts as he could be involved in the robbery with force. At this point, the man instantly incriminated himself by responding “how can it be robbery with force if the window was open and there was a person inside and the box only had €25”.

The individual was immediately detained and taken to the police station to make a statement, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

