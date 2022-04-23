By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 April 2022 • 14:47

Watch Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport prove she is unfit for the job Source: Gov.uk

Nadine Dorries the minister who is cracking down on the BBC and looking to sell off Channel 4 has come in for some ridicule after she appeared in a fellow Tory MP’s video. In the video she is asked to explain what she does.

The clip which has gone viral on Tik Tok provides in the words of The London Economic “definitive proof – if it were needed – that she still hasn’t fully grasped her brief.”

Amongst her gaffes she says that her department is responsible for making the UK internet the safest in the world, even though the internet has no boundaries or constraints by country.

She also mentions that she is responsible for broadband, which means that “you can downstream your movies” at home. People typically download movies or livestream video..

Turning to sport, also part of her portfolio, she refers to “tennis pitches” (they’re usually referred to as courts), which is one of the places where you can “exercise your sports”.

Dorries trained as a nurse at Warrington General Hospital.

Have a look and you decide whether Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is unfit for the job.

"Downstream your movies." "Tennis pitches." Digital, culture, media, and sport secretary Nadines Dorries proves she has no idea about digital, culture, media, or sport pic.twitter.com/8UJDHVIFXk — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 22, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.