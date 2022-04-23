Zelenskyy to meet US Secretaries of State and Defence in Kyiv

By Chris King • 23 April 2022 • 20:23

Photo of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Image: The Presidential Office of Ukraine, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a press conference today, Saturday, April 23, that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, will travel to Kyiv tomorrow. A meeting will be held during which they will reportedly discuss what weapons Ukraine will need to fight Russia’s invasion.

Speaking during a news conference at a Kyiv metro station, Zelenskyy also urged Vladimir Putin, to “end the war. I think whoever started the war will be able to put an end to it”. He reiterated that he was not afraid of meeting with Putin, if it would mean a peace agreement could be reached between the two countries.

The President assured that Ukraine will abandon all negotiations with Russia if Moscow kills the Ukrainian soldiers entrenched in a gigantic steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol. “If our men are killed in Mariupol and if supposed referendums are organised in the region of Kherson, Ukraine will withdraw from the entire negotiation process”, he stressed.

A renewed attack on the Azovstal steelworks today by Russian forces has caused the suspension of plans to evacuate parts of the city. Petr Andriushchenko, the city’s deputy mayor confirmed this.

In statements to the UNIAN agency, he explained, “We were going to evacuate about 200 residents but the Russian Army approached them and ordered them to disperse because there was going to be bombing”, as reported by abc.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.