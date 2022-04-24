Andalucian Health Minister hopes to approve fourth dose of Covid vaccine

By Chris King • 24 April 2022 • 18:32

Photo of a person receiving a Covid-19 vaccination. image: junta de andalucia

Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian Health Minister, hopes to get approval for the fourth dose of Covid vaccine



Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian Minister of Health, indicated this Sunday, April 24 that he hopes to reach “a point of consensus” next Wednesday 27, to approve the administration of the fourth dose of Covid vaccines.

That is the date when the next meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System with the Ministry of Health will take place.

Mr Aguirre was speaking to the media in Cordoba today, before participating in the ‘Andalucia against Hate’ event, organised by the Junta de Andalucia in collaboration with Cordoba Council. The minister assured the media that as far as Covid is concerned, “now we have a flat phase”.

“We have asked the Ministry to authorise us to vaccinate the fourth dose, and we hope to reach that point of consensus in the Interterritorial Council”, he added.

When questioned on the subject of the recent elimination of masks indoors, he pointed out that “hospital admissions have now dropped, and we are in a relaxation phase”. He also urged though that “whenever possible, people at risk, or vulnerable, or with symptoms, are better off wearing wear a mask. We only make recommendations”, he concluded, as reported by granadadigital.es.

