Banish spiders and ants from your house and terrace with plants

By Fergal MacErlean • 24 April 2022 • 10:34

Image: Keep ants out of your house. Credit: 40799

With the warmer weather set to explode across Spain there are many things to enjoy but ants and spiders are a big downside.

But mother nature can give you a helping hand to keep the bugs out of your terrace and home.

Evie Lane, Gardening Expert from Primrose, told The Sun´s Fabulous on April 22: “Some ant repellents are not to be used around children and pets, which is why natural deterrents may be a better option if you have spotted a few ants inside the home.

“Many don’t know that a lot of fragrant plants can do a great job of deterring creepy crawlies too.”

Primrose states that placing mint around entryways and the perimeter of your home will deter ants from entering your home.

Ants can also come underneath skirting boards or narrow holes in the walls.

You can stop them coming in by plucking a few mint leaves and adding them to a spray bottle topped with 100ml water and leave to absorb.

Spraying this mint-infused water around your skirting boards will cause any ants hiding in the walls to retreat.

Also by growing plants close to your house you can help keep ants and spiders at bay.

Basil, rosemary, and chrysanthemums, all repel intruders.

And the scent of eucalyptus will help keeps insects out of your home.

Add sprigs of eucalyptus around your bathroom, kitchen and living room.

You can also mix a few leaves with witch hazel and water and spray any pesky ants.

