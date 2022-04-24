Climate activist dies after setting himself on fire outside US Supreme Court on Earth Day

By Fergal MacErlean • 24 April 2022 • 13:56

Image: US Supreme Court, Washington, DC. Credit: Kjetil Ree, Creative Commons Attribution ShareAlike 3.0

A climate activist who lit himself on fire on Earth Day outside the United States Supreme Court Building has died, according to reports.

The climate activist was identified as Wynn Bruce of Boulder, Colorado, a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) spokesperson told CNN on Saturday, April 23.

Emergency medical crews were called to the Supreme Court around 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Bruce was rushed by medical helicopter to a local hospital where he later died the MPD said.

Supreme Court Police said that they were still investigating the man’s motive for self-immolation. No one else was injured in the incident.

A Buddhist priest from Boulder said she knew Bruce and called his death “an act of compassion.”

“This guy was my friend. He meditated with our sangha [Buddhist community],” Dr. K. Kritee wrote on Twitter.

“This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis. We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for at least one year.”

The annual Earth Day was held on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EarthDay.org including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

The official theme for 2022 is Invest In Our Planet.

