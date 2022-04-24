By Chris King • 24 April 2022 • 20:31

Emmanuel Macron re-elected as President of France.

Emmanuel Macron gets another five years as President of France

Emmanuel Macron has this evening, Sunday, April 24, been re-elected as the President of France. In what was expected to be a hard-fought battle, the 44-year-old eventually gained a significant victory over his rival from the far-right, Marine Le Pen.

According to exit polls, centrist Macron polled 58.2 per cent of the votes, compared to his opponent’s 41.8 per cent. This means he will embark on a second five-year run in charge of the country.

France is notorious for the way its media reports on its elections, and by 8pm local time today, most of the major news outlets and television channels were calling a victory for Macron.

A celebration rally is expected to take place on the historic Champ de Mars, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris this evening, where throngs of his supporters – heard chanting ‘five more years’ – were already reported to be waiting for him to appear.

The location for his rally will be decorated with the French tricolour flag, plus the blue and yellow flag of the European Union. His wife, 69-year-old Brigitte Macron will appear alongside the newly re-elected leader.

Today’s election turnout of 72 per cent by 7pm, is apparently the lowest since 1969. That was a significant year in French political history, when the iconic leader Charles de Gaulle resigned, to be replaced by Georges Pompidou, and only 69 per cent of the voters turned out, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.