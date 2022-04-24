By Tamsin Brown • 24 April 2022 • 10:51

Guys and Dolls: Special group discounts for Studio 32's latest production. Image: Studio 32

Studio 32 is offering special discounts for groups who wish to see their latest production in San Fulgencio, the much-loved musical Guys and Dolls.

In New York, a gambler is challenged to take a cold female missionary to Havana with the hidden motive of financing a crap game, but they end up falling for each other. All the hot gamblers are in town, and they are all depending on Nathan Detroit to set up this week’s incarnation of “The Oldest Established Permanent Floating Crap Game in New York” the only problem is that he needs $1000 to get the place.

Studio 32 believes that they have assembled one of the best vocal casts that they have ever had for this performance and do not want anybody who enjoys musicals to miss out on seeing this fantastic show. For this reason, they are offering groups of 20 or more who use the online booking service on their website to book for the performances of Guys and Dolls on Wednesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 19, a discount of €24. The money will be refunded on the night of the performance when the ticket receipt is shown at front of house. There will also be a complimentary drink upon arrival and at the interval.

For further information, call 679 062 272 or 636 020 547. To book tickets online, visit www.studiothirtytwo.org and for any further questions and advice on how to use the online booking service email [email protected].

