Knifeman strikes priest and nun in France as he calls for Macron to be killed

By Fergal MacErlean • 24 April 2022 • 15:08

Image: Macron pictured in 2018. Credit: Župaba Vucba, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

A knifeman reportedly shouted “We have to kill Macron” as he strikes a priest and nun inside a church on election day in Nice.



The priest, named as Father Christophe, was knifed 20 times in the 10am attack at Saint-Pierre-d’Arène church on Sunday, April 24.

He is in a critical condition with chest and leg injuries it was reported.

An elderly nun was stabbed in the hand trying to shield Father Christophe from the savage attack.

A 31-year-old Frenchman, born in Fréjus, on the Côte d’Azur, is accused of approaching Father Christophe and unleashing the brutal attack.

According to local reports, the attacker shouted “We have to kill Macron” as he carried out his assault.

Police arrested the suspect, who is now in custody, according to The Sun.

The man allegedly suffers from a bipolar disorder, according to local reports. There was no suspicion of a terror motive.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, went to the scene and has stated on Twitter that the man was not known to police.

Estrosi said the man had received treatments for psychiatric care at the Sainte-Marie hospital.

Polls will close at 8 p.m.

By noon, some 26.4% of voters had cast their ballots, Reuters reports.

Opinion polls in recent days gave Macron a solid, slightly growing lead, against the far-right contender Marine Le Pen.

