Mum and three-month-old baby killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa

By Fergal MacErlean • 24 April 2022 • 16:40
Image: The late Valeria Hlodan
The mum and her three-month-old baby were among eight people to die in the attack on Saturday, April 23, which left 18 others injured.
Valeria Hlodan, and her baby daughter Kira, were praised by husband Yuriy.
He wrote: “My dear ones, Kingdom of Heaven! You are in our hearts!”.
A picture he posted of the pair was shared on the Ukrainian parliament’s official Twitter account.
“A charming young mother and her three-month-old child,” the tweet read.
Politico reporter Christopher Miller shared a photo from Valeria’s Instagram page announcing Kira’s birth.
The image shows a pregnant Valeria and was captioned: “Those were the best 40 weeks. Our girl is a month old now. Papa gave her her first flowers. It’s a new level of happiness.”
Ukrainian anti-corruption activist Olena Halushka also shared an image of the pair on Twitter.
“I have no words to describe devastation. RIP, we will revenge.”
The missile strike on a residential building in the southern city of Odesa comes as Ukraine says Russian forces are ‘continuously attacking’ the Mariupol steel plant.
Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, numbering several thousands soldiers, is holed up in the Azovstal plant.
Both troops and civilians – including children – are sheltering in underground tunnels beneath the complex.
In a tweet, Senior Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said: “Russia is continuously attacking the Mariupol Azovstal. The place where our civilians and military are located, is shelled with heavy air bombs and artillery.”
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
