By Tamsin Brown • 24 April 2022 • 13:51

Orihuela Costa Community Care offers Spanish classes, art classes and quizzes for all. Image: Orihuela Town Hall

Orihuela Costa Community Care offers a range of social activities for people of all ages and nationalities, including Spanish classes, art classes and quizzes.

The Community Care Association is located at the Centro Civico Alameda Del Mar, Orihuela Costa. They provide creative and social activities for everyone of all ages and nationalities. Their objective is to help and facilitate integration through fair and adequate social facilities for all those within the multicultural community of Orihuela Costa.

Anyone wanting to join in the CCA social activities, learn Spanish, have fun and play games should just pop along and they will be welcomed by volunteers. It is a multicultural environment and a great place to learn new skills and make friends. The Association is open between 2pm and 6pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Activities include Spanish lessons of different levels, watercolours and sketching, bridge, games, quizzes and a language exchange programme. They are also looking for volunteer tutors to carry on the music workshops (drumming and percussion) and to hold games and quiz sessions.

For more information, email: [email protected].

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.