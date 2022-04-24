Pilar de la Horadada provides grants for new businesses

By Linda Hall • 24 April 2022 • 17:10
PILAR GRANTS: Cash for new businesses that choose the town
Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall
PILAR DE LA HORADA town hall has helped to launch 36 new businesses with grants amounting to €50,000.
Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez recently presented the symbolic cheques ranging from €800 to €2,000 which have been awarded in the latest round of direct grants organised by the Local Employment and Development Agency (AEDL).
Perez, accompanied by Employment councillor Susi Sanchez, met each of the new business-owners, congratulating them for choosing Pilar for their new businesses and pledging town hall support.
Applications for start-up grants can be made at Pilar’s AEDL office (965352225 – Extension 366 or 368) until December 31.
