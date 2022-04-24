Romeo Beckham planning to marry his model girlfriend Mia Regan

By Fergal MacErlean • 24 April 2022 • 13:13

Image: Romeo and Mia in a clever bathroom snap. Credit: romeobeckham, Instagram

Posh and Beck´s second son Romeo, 19, is planning to take the plunge with his model girlfriend Mia Regan, also 19.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are, according to The Sunday Mirror, citing a source, “devoted” to each other.

The source claims the couple, who have dated since 2019, discussed marriage while on a luxury yacht family holiday in Miami just ahead of Brookly’s lavish wedding to Nicola Peltz earlier this month.

“Mia is close to Romeo’s mum Victoria. It was clear the couple want a long-term future together and have already spoken about being soulmates.

“Marrying quickly and young seems to be in the Beckham tradition.

“They are besotted with each other and are definitely in it for life. They also talked about how much they want a big family and can’t wait to get started.”

While Romeo’s big brother’s wedding to Nicola Peltz in Florida may have been the impetus for his planned proposal he is said to be careful not to step on his big brother’s toes.

The source adds: “Romeo always wanted to wait for Brooklyn to wed and avoid doing anything that could take the limelight from his brother.

“Mia is a very different woman to Nicola Peltz and has always stated she would like to marry in Britain, making for a far more casual and low-key wedding to the one Nicola and Brooklyn had.”

