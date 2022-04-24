Shock as a dozen people injured in Alicante bus crash

By Alex Glenn • 24 April 2022 • 7:39

Shock as a dozen people are injured in an Alicante bus crash. The crash took place on the A7 in the town of Granja de Rocamora.

The 112 GVA emergency services department revealed that the crash took place on Saturday, April 23, on the A-7 at kilometre mark 543. The bus had been heading towards Murcia at the time of the accident.

The Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade, the Guardia Civil, the Red Cross and ambulances rushed to the scene of the incident. No fatalities were recorded and no one was trapped inside the vehicle during the accident. The injured people were rushed to the Vinalopó and General hospitals in Elche and Orihuela’s Vega Baja hospital.

At this point in time, no one is certain why the bus overturned. A bus was sent to the incident site to pick up the uninjured passengers and take them on their way.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday the emergency services said: “Bus accident in Granja de Rocamora (Alicante).

“The coach, on the regular Alicante-Murcia line, has overturned at km 543 of the A7 in the direction of Murcia. It is estimated that around ten people have been injured to varying degrees. No one is trapped.”

