By Alex Glenn • 24 April 2022 • 15:45

Shock as former Mumbai pacer Rajesh Verma dies at 40 after a heart attack. Verma was a medium pacer and his death will be mourned by the cricketing world.

Rajesh Verma died following a heart attack at the age of 40. The medium pacer had played for Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy winning squad. His former teammate Bhavin Thakkar confirmed that Verma had died.

As reported by 18news, the cricket player died on Sunday, April 24. Verma had played for the Ranji Trophy winning squad in 2006 and 2007. He last appeared in 2008 at the Brabourne stadium where his team played against Punjab.

According to 18news: “In the seven games, he managed to pick 23 wickets, with a lone five-wicket haul and best bowling figures of 5/97.”

