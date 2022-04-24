By Tamsin Brown • 24 April 2022 • 16:58

Spangles Ladies' Harmony Choir to give Ukraine Benefit Concert. Image: Spangles Choir

The Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Choir, in collaboration with Rondalla Son del Mar Menor and the Agrupación Coral Nuestra Señora de la Asunción will give a Ukraine Benefit Concert on May 7.

On Saturday, May 7, the Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Choir will be holding a joint concert with Rondalla Son del Mar Menor and the Agrupación Coral Nuestra Señora de la Asunción to raise funds to help the people of Ukraine.

Invitations cost 8€ each and can be obtained from the Los Alcazares Town Hall, which is organising the event. Spaces are limited.

Spangles is a Ladies’ Barbershop Harmony Chorus that sings a variety of popular songs, mostly with a rock, swing or blues feel. Barbershop is about singing in harmony, but also being in harmony. It is the ideal platform to make new friends and sing together at local social events. Their main aim is to ensure that audiences find their performances entertaining and enjoyable and that they enjoy themselves too.

They meet at the Las Claras Centre in Los Narejos, Los Alcazares, every Thursday from 10am to 1pm and are always happy to welcome new members. For more information, visit www.spangleschorus.com.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.