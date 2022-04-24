By Guest Writer • 24 April 2022 • 13:13

Yorgos Bechlivanoglou playing his MOOV guitar Credit: YB Facebook

THE Ronda International Guitar Festival is an annual event dedicated to music in general and the Spanish Guitar in particular.

For a week, internationally renowned artists from different countries and of different genres come on stage.

The festival strives to highlight the versatility and diversity of styles that the guitar embraces: classical, romantic, flamenco, jazz and contemporary.

The festival also aims to turn Ronda into an annual international meeting point for music and guitar lovers. Stimulate the meeting between guitarists and lovers of music and guitar from different countries.

Concerts are performed at the Congress and Exhibition Centre Santo Domingo, a unique space in the heart of the historical old-town of Ronda, Málaga, Spain.

The sixth International Guitar Festival will be held between June 6 and 11 featuring artists from Spain, Greece, Belgium, Poland and the Czech Republic.

One artist in particular to look out for is Yorgos Bechlivanoglou is the inventor, designer and luthier of the MOOV Travel Guitar, the smallest travel guitar in the world.

Visit https://rondaguitarfestival.com/eng/ticket-sales to who is playing and purchase tickets which cost either €10.61 or €15.61 depending on the number of artists taking part.

