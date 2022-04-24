Torrevieja town hall puts Budget surplus to good use

By Linda Hall • 24 April 2022 • 21:04

BUDGET SURPLUS: Torrevieja town hall will spend savings to create employment Photo credit: Zarateman

TORREVIEJA town hall will spend its €48.7 million Budget surplus from 2021 on grants, infrastructure and public spaces.

Announcing the decision on April 20, Torrevieja’s mayor Eduardo Dolon argued that injecting the public money will create employment.

During his meetings with representatives from the town’s different districts and social groups, more investment and more work were the most frequent requests, Dolon added.

Finance councillor Domingo Parades pointed out that modifying the Budget in this way put Torrevieja near the top of the list of town halls that use savings to reactive the local economy with productive public expenditure.

“This does not compromise future spending and at the same time it increases employment while making Torrevieja more attractive for tourism,” Paredes said.

The town hall would use €48.7 million in different areas, he added, although €32 million was destined for infrastructure and public spaces.

Other allocations include €1.3 million for the beach controllers who were initially introduced during the pandemic and will again be employed during the high season.

There will be cash for repairs to the Palacio de los Deportes sports centre, which has already overrun the original budget, as well as €8 million for the Paseo de la Libertad promenade.

Another €1.3 million allocation will be used for food supplies for those at risk of social exclusion and €3.5 million for job-creation programmes.