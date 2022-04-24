Tyson Fury is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world

By Chris King • 24 April 2022 • 1:33

Tyson Fury puts Dillian Whye on the canvas. Image: [email protected]

Tyson Fury stops Dillian Whyte in six rounds at Wembley Stadium to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world



A devastating uppercut by Tyson Fury this evening, Saturday, April 23, was enough to see him declared the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Fury destroyed Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 boxing fans at a packed Wembley Stadium, as two English boxers went toe-to-toe on St George’s Day.

Fury retains his WBC heavyweight belt in the process and immediately reiterated his plan to retire from the fight game in his post-fight interview. With the 6′ 9″ showman known for his talk, it does remain to be seen if he carries out this threat.

The Gypsy King landed that one stunning blow to Whyte’s chin to drop him in the sixth round. It was left to the referee to make the simple decision to end the bout as the boxer got back onto his feet and wobbled unsteadily toward him.

In an unusual move, Whyte came out in the first round fighting as a southpaw. It was proving successful until somehow he mixed up his angles and Fury took advantage, landing a big right-hander 30 seconds from the end of the round.

It was all-change for round two as the challenger reverted to an orthodox style. With both men erring toward caution, the second round would be hard to call.

Round three saw Fury doing his best to avoid Whyte leading with his head. He quickly got back on track though, as the Gypsy King overpowered his opponent, hitting both his body and head with some great right-fisted blows.

Things threatened to escalate out of control in the fourth with Fury accusing the other man of butting him. Ironically, it was Whyte who was cut at this point. Both fighters received a warning from the ref, instructing them to box fair. No sooner had they separated than they were at it again.

Both men were given a stern talking-to before round five got underway. Tyson Fury seemed to step up a gear and took control of this round.

The thunderous right uppercut that put Whyte on the canvas in the sixth would probably have stopped any fighter. If Fury does retire then he will most certainly have gone out in style.

👑 @Tyson_Fury knew it was all over after that incredible uppercut! The champ was screaming for the ref to call it!#FuryWhytepic.twitter.com/GtYaZu81jv — BT Sport | Fury vs Whyte | April 23rd (@btsport) April 23, 2022

