By Alex Glenn • 24 April 2022 • 11:32

The UK promises drones and anti-tank weapons for Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the telephone call on Saturday, April 23, President Zelenskyy shared updates with Boris Johnson on the current situation in the Donbas. Russia’s attacks on civilian targets in Mariupol, Odessa and Lviv were condemned by both the leaders.

Johnson and Zelenskyy have agreed on the “importance of establishing a ceasefire and humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to leave Mariupol”.

On the call, Johnson said that: “Russia would be held to account for its actions and that the UK government was helping collect evidence of war crimes.” Johnson also updated Zelenskyy “on new UK sanctions against members of the Russian military and confirmed that the UK would be reopening its embassy in Kyiv next week.”

According to the UK government: “Both leaders discussed how the UK will work with partners to develop a long-term security solution for Ukraine and the Prime Minister noted the discussions taking place with international partners to provide further financial support, including at the G7 Finance Ministers’ meeting last Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister confirmed that the UK is providing more defensive military aid, including protected mobility vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons. President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for the training of Ukrainian military personnel currently taking place in the UK.

“The Prime Minister ended by reiterating the UK’s unwavering support for the people of Ukraine and committed to continue working with international partners to provide the assistance necessary to help Ukraine defend itself.”

