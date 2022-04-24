Watch here: Daring helicopter rescue after cliff fall in Spain

By Alex Glenn • 24 April 2022 • 8:39

Credit: Consorcio Bomberos Alicante Twitter

Watch here: Daring helicopter rescue after a cliff fall in Spain’s Alicante.

The emergency services swung into action in Alicante to rescue a teenager who had fallen off a cliff face at El Campello’s Cova del Llop Marí. The emergency services took to Twitter on Saturday, April 23, to share footage of the rescue. The 17-year-old boy had fractured his ankle during the incident.

A helicopter rescue was called in and after the rescue, the boy was wished a speedy recovery. During the rescue, the teenager was hoisted from the Cove into the helicopter.

Taking to Twitter Consorcio Bomberos Alicante commented:

“Rescue today of a 17-year-old boy who fell off the cliff in the Cova del Llop Marí in El Campello, he suffered a fractured ankle. We wish him a speedy recovery. We share with you a very cool video of the rescue ¡¡👲🚁❤️

Rescate hoy de un joven de 17 años que se cayó por el acantilado en la Cova del Llop Marí en El Campello, sufrió una fractura en el tobillo. Le deseamos una pronta recuperación. Os compartimos un video muy chulo del rescate ¡¡👲🚁❤️#bomberos #cpba #enaccion #siempreatulado pic.twitter.com/GCUqdbyRgN — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) April 23, 2022

