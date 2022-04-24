Watch here: Daring helicopter rescue after cliff fall in Spain

Trending:

By Alex Glenn • 24 April 2022 • 8:39

Credit: Consorcio Bomberos Alicante Twitter

Watch here: Daring helicopter rescue after a cliff fall in Spain’s Alicante.

The emergency services swung into action in Alicante to rescue a teenager who had fallen off a cliff face at El Campello’s Cova del Llop Marí. The emergency services took to Twitter on Saturday, April 23, to share footage of the rescue. The 17-year-old boy had fractured his ankle during the incident.

A helicopter rescue was called in and after the rescue, the boy was wished a speedy recovery. During the rescue, the teenager was hoisted from the Cove into the helicopter.

Taking to Twitter Consorcio Bomberos Alicante commented:

“Rescue today of a 17-year-old boy who fell off the cliff in the Cova del Llop Marí in El Campello, he suffered a fractured ankle. We wish him a speedy recovery. We share with you a very cool video of the rescue ¡¡👲🚁❤️

“#firefighters #cpba #enaccion #siempreatulado.”

