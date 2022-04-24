Watch Here: Multiple people injured as car smashes into Sevilla’s Muralla de la Macarena

By Alex Glenn • 24 April 2022 • 9:55

Credit: Emergencias Sevilla Twitter

Multiple people were injured as a car smashed into Sevilla’s Muralla de la Macarena. The crash seriously injured one person.

Four people were injured after a car crashed into the Muralla de la Macarena on Sunday morning, April 24, shortly before 6:30am. The crash happened a few metres from the Arco de la Macarena.

The emergency services revealed on social media that the driver had lost control of the vehicle on Muñoz León street. The driver had been drunk at the time of the accident. Before crashing into the wall the driver had managed to pass between a tree and a lamppost.

The scene of the accident was attended by the Sevilla local police, the fire brigade and the health services. Three people had to be rescued from the wrecked vehicle.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Sevilla local police. One person was seriously injured in the accident and three other people received minor injuries.

The emergency services took to Twitter and said: “06:25 h. Three slightly injured and one seriously injured (ages between 18 and 30) after suffering a serious road accident due to a run off the road and subsequent crash against the Macarena Wall.

“Investigating the causes. The driver exceeded the criminal limit for alcohol consumption.”

In a second post, the emergency services shared a shocking video of the crash site.

06:25 h. Tres heridos leves y una herida grave (edades entre 18 y 30 años) tras sufrir un aparatoso siniestro vial por salida de vía y choque posterior contra la Muralla de la Macarena.@PoliciaSevilla investiga las causas. El conductor por superar el límite penal de alcoholemia. pic.twitter.com/2nrHau80Si — Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) April 24, 2022

