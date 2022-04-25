By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 11:38

14-year-old girl from India dies after setting herself on fire following threats to withdraw rape allegation

The victim was a 14-year-old girl from India who had set herself on fire after allegedly being threatened after reporting an incident of rape.

A 14-year-old girl died from her injuries after setting herself on fire over a reported threat to withdraw a rape allegation. The girl had reported that a man had allegedly tried to rape her on the 28, February, in her residence in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, fleeing the scene after she raised an alarm, as reported by Telegraph India.

The family proceeded to file a police report and the man was arrested but subsequently secured bail, leading to two masked men threatening the girl when she was home alone on 13, April and allegedly stating that she was to withdraw the report or she would be raped and her family murdered.

In response to the terrifying situation, the girl set herself on fire the following day but was saved and moved to Jalpaiguri hospital, later being transferred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where she died in the early hours of Monday, 25, April.

“We had formed a medical board and special care was provided to her. But she had more than 60 per cent burns and the infection spread rapidly. We tried our best to save her but she succumbed to her injuries around 5 AM on Monday,” stated NBMCH Principal Dr Indrajit Saha.

Debars Dutta, Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police stated that all the men involved in the case have since been arrested with the girl’s parents demanding an impartial probe to be carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

