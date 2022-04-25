29-year-old motorcyclist killed in an accident on A-343 in Alora

By Chris King • 25 April 2022 • 0:37

A helicopter of 061 emergency services. Photo Credit: Junta de Andalucia

An accident in the Malaga municipality of Alora saw a 29-year-old motorcyclist killed



As reported to Europa Press from the Traffic Headquarters, a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident this Sunday, April 24, after the bike on which he was riding left the road in the Malaga municipality of Alora.

According to the same sources, the tragic incident occurred at around 1:30pm, at Km40 of the A-343, the road which connects Alora with the Malaga municipality of Valle de Abdalajis.

112 Emergencies Andalucia reported that they were informed of the accident by a caller and they immediately mobilised the 061 health services, who deployed an ambulance, complete with a medical team.

An emergency rescue helicopter was also dispatched to the location, due to the expected seriousness of the incident. Patrols from the Guardia Civil were also directed to the scene, where, unfortunately, nothing could be done to save the life of the young man, as reported by malagahoy.es.

