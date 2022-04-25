29-year-old motorcyclist killed in an accident on A-343 in Alora

By Chris King • 25 April 2022 • 0:37
A helicopter of 061 emergency services. Photo Credit: Junta de Andalucia
As reported to Europa Press from the Traffic Headquarters, a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident this Sunday, April 24, after the bike on which he was riding left the road in the Malaga municipality of Alora.
According to the same sources, the tragic incident occurred at around 1:30pm, at Km40 of the A-343, the road which connects Alora with the Malaga municipality of Valle de Abdalajis.
112 Emergencies Andalucia reported that they were informed of the accident by a caller and they immediately mobilised the 061 health services, who deployed an ambulance, complete with a medical team.
An emergency rescue helicopter was also dispatched to the location, due to the expected seriousness of the incident. Patrols from the Guardia Civil were also directed to the scene, where, unfortunately, nothing could be done to save the life of the young man, as reported by malagahoy.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.