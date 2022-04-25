By Tamsin Brown • 25 April 2022 • 19:41

Almuñecar to pay tribute to traditional coastal profession with 'espetero' sculpture. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

Almuñecar is to install a new public sculpture in honour of the figure of the espetero, a profession that is typical on the coast of Malaga and Granada.

Almuñecar and La Herradura will have two new sculptures: an espetero, someone who roasts fish on skewers, typically at the beachside bars and restaurants of Malaga and Granada, and a heart.

Daniel Barbero, the deputy mayor and delegate for Tourism and Beaches, said: “A sculpture dedicated to the figure of the espetero will be installed on the San Cristobal promenade in Almuñecar and a very special heart will be installed on the Andres Segovia promenade in La Herradura. The two new sculptures will be made in the Hermanos Moreno Art Workshop in Granada.”

The figure of the espetero will be approximately 2.20 metres high. “With this work, we are paying tribute to a historic profession that is exercised and has been preserved with mastery in all the beach bars of Almuñecar and La Herradura,” said Barbero.

The heart sculpture will measure 180 x 120 x 65 cm and will be installed at the end of spring at the roundabout at the entrance to the beach of La Herradura.

