Amata fair will be in full swing on May 6, 7, 8 in Ciudada Quesada

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2022 • 15:31

DANCE DEMONSTRATION: Visit the Rojales fair on May 6. 7 and 8 and learn the Lindy Hop Photo credit: Amata

ROJALES town hall, wanting something different to celebrate Europe Day on May 9, contacted Amata to organise a genuine craft fair.

The result is an Arts and Crafts Fair that will be held over the May 6, 7, and 8 weekend.

Montgo Music play folk, jazz and soul music on the morning of Saturday, May 7, with a Batukada drum procession, giant Tortilla (Spanish omelette) and a concert by rock group Rubber Duck in the afternoon and evening.

On Sunday the Nest Swing dance school will demonstrate the Lindy Hop, Jazz, and St Louis Shag and will teach anybody who wants to join in the fun.

Naturally, there will also be top quality stalls chosen by Amata.

“The stallholders sell only what they make themselves, with nothing imported or factory-made,” said Amata’s Elvira Geurts.

“You can watch artisans and a painter at work or have a go on the potter’s wheel. And if you can’t find what you are looking for, the artisans can make it for you to order,” Elvira said.

The fair sets up in Ciudad Quesada’s Plaza Blanca between 6pm and 10pm on May 6 and from 11am until 10pm or later on May 7 and 8.

For more information in English, ring 639 979 678.