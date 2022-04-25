BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested for murder after four people stabbed to death in south London

By Fergal MacErlean • 25 April 2022 • 15:09

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people were stabbed to death in Bermondsey, southeast London.

The man arrested on suspicion of murder was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

Three women and a man were found dead inside a property after reports of a disturbance in Bermondsey in the early hours of this morning, the Metropolitan Police said, SkyNews reports.

It is believed that all five people were known to each other.

Detectives from the Met’s specialist crime unit are investigating.

Officers are contacting next of kin and post-mortems are due to take place.

Local MP Harriet Harman described the killings – close to Millwall FC´s stadium – as a “terrible tragedy”.

She said: “The police have arrested someone but it’s really important still that people give information – any information they’ve got – to the police so that whoever committed this horrific crime can be brought to justice.

“It’s a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who’ve tragically had their lives cut short.”

