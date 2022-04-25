BREAKING NEWS: Several explosions reported in majority Russian-speaking Moldovian breakaway state Transnistria

By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 18:40

Several explosions have been reported in majority Russian-speaking Moldovian breakaway state Transnistria.

Russian news outlet TASS has issued reports of several explosions in close proximity to the State Security Ministry building in Tiraspol, Transnistria. Firefighters are currently on scene, as well as ambulances with no reported casualties as of yet, according to TASS.

Deputy of the Supreme Council (Transnistria’s legislature) Andrey Safonov stated: “The shelling of the building by a grenade launcher is an attempt to sow panic and fear. Attempts to put pressure on us have been observed before.”

“Explosions heard near near the building of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol #Transnistria, spent RPG-22s and RPG-27s, as well as a rocket-propelled grenade, are lying around”, tweeted one user.

Twitter: Credit @Aryan_warlord

Explosions heard near near the building of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol #Transnistria, spent RPG-22s and RPG-27s, as well as a rocket-propelled grenade, are lying around. pic.twitter.com/HqHB9LlA8T — Ninjamonkey 🇮🇳 (@Aryan_warlord) April 25, 2022

“Unidentified people fired 2 or 3 shots from grenade launchers at the building of the Ministry of State Security of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic. #Transnistria #Tiraspol”,tweeted another user.

Credit: [email protected]

Unidentified people fired 2 or 3 shots from grenade launchers at the building of the Ministry of State Security of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic.#Transnistria #Tiraspol pic.twitter.com/fnwu9svBDu — Zrada2022 (@zrada2022) April 25, 2022

Explosions have been reported in Tiraspol, the capital of Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistrian region Those occurred near the building of Transnistria's "Ministry of State Security."https://t.co/DeyNZOG9vq pic.twitter.com/YE9OhsUwKK — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 25, 2022

@EuromaidanPress tweeted: “Explosions have been reported in Tiraspol, the capital of Moldova’s Russian-occupied Transnistrian region Those occurred near the building of Transnistria’s “Ministry of State Security.”

Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, is an unrecognised breakaway state with a majority Russian-speaking population that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.