BREAKING: Russia rocked by two huge fires – have Ukraine attacked?

Huge explosions were heard from a fuel depot and military facility close to Moscow.

TWO huge fires have been reported in the country on Monday, April 25, leading to speculation that Ukraine have launched its first attacks on Russia. The fires come days after a blaze ripped through a ‘top-secret’ defence facility in the Russian city of Tver, which killed seven people.

Huge explosions were heard in the city of Bryansk, located 240 miles from the Russian capital of Moscow, as a fire broke out at an oil storage depot, as reported by Russian media outlet TASS.

“The Emergency Situations Ministry has confirmed there’s a fire,” the government’s press office said. “There’s also a confirmation that it’s the fuel tanks.”

According to emergency services for the Bryansk region, a message about a fire in the Fokinsky district of Bryansk was received at 2 am (Moscow time). “Fire and rescue crews were sent to the place of the call according to the increased rank (number) of the fire. Upon arrival, it was established that there was a fire on the territory of the oil depot,” the department noted.

Two huge fires in #Bryansk, #Russia. An oil depot and possibly a military facility

A second unconfirmed fire is alleged to have broken out at a military base.

According to RT: “According to unconfirmed reports, the second source of fire originates in the area where the military unit of the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense is located.”

Ukrainian officials are yet to have commented on the fires currently burning in Russia.

Earlier this month there were reports from Russia that Ukrainian helicopters had hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the area. The ‘attacks’ were believed to have been carried out in the Belgorod region, with another oil depot being targetted.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said at the time that the cause of the fire at the oil depot in Belgorod was “an attack by two Ukrainian helicopters”, which flew at low altitude and carried out an airstrike.

However, responsibility for the fire at oil depot in Belgorod on April 1 was denied by Ukraine.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said on Ukrainian TV at the time: “For some reason, they say that we did it, but in fact, this does not correspond with reality.”

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with any further information when it gets released.

