By Guest Writer • 25 April 2022 • 13:03

Steampunk will be represented at the show Credit: Jamie McCaffrey CC

CHARITY fashion show returns to Alhaurin El Grande on Saturday May 7 at the Artsenal Inoxis art gallery with entry costing €10 per person.

Local artist and producer Leon Patras has teamed up once more with old and new collaborators to create another fashion show with a difference.

Following on from the success of the Steampunk Anti-Fashion Show in October 2019, he continues to seek innovative ways to highlight the costs of Fast Fashion and explore the Slow Fashion options available.

There are four basic sections in the show;

Charity Chic – Evening Wear

Upcycled

Vintage / Slow

Steampunk

According to Leon, “Slow Fashion is well-made clothing that lasts for years or decades. Fast Fashion is the cheap stuff you throw away after one season because of its inferior quality. Awareness is key. If we can just start being more conscious of the clothing decisions we make, we can collectively have a meaningful impact”.

Apart from raising funds for Cudeca and ARCH (the local horse charity), the show also aims to encourage shopping at and donating to local charity shops, where the materials for the show are almost exclusively sourced.

“The charity shops themselves are hugely beneficial in helping not only the causes they support, but they also provide a great service by recirculating unused items that still have life. They often have items with the original labels attached that have never been used before, and some very high- quality clothes by respectable brands at a fraction of the normal cost” explained the organiser.

The evening will include a dance performance by local artists DK POP, live music and DJs.

Outfits, accessories and other related items will be available for sale, along with food and drinks.

Thank you for reading Charity fashion show returns to Alhaurin El Grande on Saturday May 7’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.