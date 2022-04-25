Crafty Mallorca promotes its artists

By Laura Kemp • 25 April 2022 • 12:47
Image - Counsell de Mallorca
Companies, professionals, cooperatives, associations and town councils can apply to receive up to €3,000 to assist their craft activities in the period August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022.
The grants are to cover the cost of organising activities including participation and attendance at craft events both on and off the island and can be used for advertising campaigns, publishing of catalogues, audio-visual projects and even signage on workshops, vehicles or shops.
This is the first time that local councils have been able to apply for such grants.
