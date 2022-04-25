Trending:

Cruz Beckham on his way to music stardom after signing with Dua Lipa’s management company

By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 13:30

Cruz Beckham on his way to music stardom after signing with Dua Lipa's management company Credit: Instagram @davidbeckham

Cruz Beckham has reportedly signed with a top music management company that could potentially launch his music career.

Cruz Beckham is on his way to potential music stardom following a signing with the same management company as chart-topping musician Dua Lipa. Tap Music is a music management company who currently work alongside artists such as Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding and Hailee Steinfeld.

Speaking to The Sun a source stated : “The fact that such a well-established and successful management company has taken on Cruz proves there is faith that he is the real deal. Everyone has been really impressed with what they have heard so far and he is working hard to develop his songs His parents’ fame means there are big expectations and he has a lot to prove.  But the most important thing is that everyone insists his voice is better than his mum’s.”  
 
Cruz Beckham has previously worked with Justin Bieber’s writer “Poo Bear”, however  this collaboration has seen no songs being released as of yet.  Cruz released a single entitled “If Everyday Was Christmas” in 2016, raising money for charity, as well as having performed on stage with his mother Victoria Beckham, in a 2008 Madison Square Spice Girl performance.
 
The news follows Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding and Romeo Beckham’s announcement that he will be marrying girlfriend Mia Regan.

 


