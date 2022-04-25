By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 13:30
Cruz Beckham on his way to music stardom after signing with Dua Lipa's management company
Credit: Instagram @davidbeckham
Cruz Beckham is on his way to potential music stardom following a signing with the same management company as chart-topping musician Dua Lipa. Tap Music is a music management company who currently work alongside artists such as Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding and Hailee Steinfeld.
