Cruz Beckham on his way to music stardom after signing with Dua Lipa’s management company

Speaking to The Sun a source stated : “The fact that such a well-established and successful management company has taken on Cruz proves there is faith that he is the real deal. Everyone has been really impressed with what they have heard so far and he is working hard to develop his songs His parents’ fame means there are big expectations and he has a lot to prove. But the most important thing is that everyone insists his voice is better than his mum’s.”

Cruz Beckham has previously worked with Justin Bieber’s writer “Poo Bear”, however this collaboration has seen no songs being released as of yet. Cruz released a single entitled “If Everyday Was Christmas” in 2016, raising money for charity, as well as having performed on stage with his mother Victoria Beckham, in a 2008 Madison Square Spice Girl performance.