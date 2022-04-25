Delight as British man released after years of unlawful detention in Yemen

By Alex Glenn • 25 April 2022 • 9:37
Brit Luke Symons had been held in Yemen without charge or trial since 2017 by the Houthis. He has finally been released from years of unlawful detention and will be reunited with his family soon.
On Sunday, April 24, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss commented on the release and said: “I am pleased that Luke Symons, who was unlawfully detained, without charge or trial since 2017 in Yemen, has been released. Luke was 25 when he was unlawfully detained by the Houthis. His son was only a few months old at the time.
“He was allegedly mistreated, in solitary confinement, and refused visits by his family.
“He has been flown to Muscat and soon he will be reunited with his family in the UK.
“We thank our Omani and Saudi partners for their support in securing his release.
“I pay tribute to our excellent staff for their hard work in returning Luke home.”
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
