Emmerdale’s Malandra Burrows ‘heartbroken’ as she reveals breast cancer diagnosis

By Alex Glenn • 25 April 2022 • 12:02

Credit: Lenaya Instagram

Emmerdale’s Malandra Burrows ‘heartbroken’ as she reveals her breast cancer diagnosis. Malandra is battling stage III breast cancer.

The former Emmerdale actress who is probably best known for playing Kathy Glover exclusively opened up to OK! magazine on April 25. Malandra first discovered a lump in January and found out that it was cancer in February. She had initially thought that the lump was only a cyst.

Speaking to OK! magazine Malandra revealed: “When I went in, I found myself greeted by a Macmillan nurse and I just knew. She nearly broke down telling me,

“I’d already galvanised myself before hearing the news, so I’ve never cried about it. My body involuntarily had a breakdown.

“I didn’t feel like I was breaking down, but I just couldn’t eat or do anything. There was something in the back of my mind that knew what was going on inside my body.”

She went on to add: “Doctors explained that the cancer may have been sparked by the menopause, and will require six months of chemotherapy.

“I’ve got to be brave,

“They said that if this cancer is allowed to spread around my body, they could do nothing more.”

The TV star is open to the possibility of having a mastectomy. “There is no point in having wonderful boobs that are your own but you’re pushing up daisies,” said Malandra.

“This is saving your life, so if it’s got to be done.

“It’s always been day by day and I think that’s the best way. The doctors haven’t said to me, ‘Get everything in order.’

“Since my diagnosis I tell all ladies to please go and get a mammogram.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.