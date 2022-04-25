EU celebrates 60th anniversary of relations between the bloc and India

By Fergal MacErlean • 25 April 2022 • 12:46

Image: Narendra Modī and Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Christophe Licoppe, European Union, 2022

Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, holds talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of her two-day visit to India.

Von der Leyen was scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind among other leaders.

The crisis in Ukraine, as well as ways to deepen EU-India cooperation, are set to figure prominently in her talks with Indian leaders.

In a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Monday, April 25, von der Leyen said: “It is the 60th anniversary of relations between the EU and India. Today, our relationship is more important than ever.

“We are vibrant democracies, we both support wholeheartedly the rules-based international order and we have both large economies, and we are both facing a challenging global landscape.

“ For the European Union, the partnership with India is one of our most important relationships for the coming decade and strengthening this partnership is a priority.

“That is why I am pleased that today Prime Minister Modi and I have agreed to establish an EU-India Trade and Technology Council.

“The EU has only one TTC so far – with the US, and I think it is telling that we now establish the second one with India.

“Also because India is technologically a powerhouse, and in the trade sector we need to unleash an enormous amount of untapped potential.”

Earlier, External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar called on Von der Leyen. Both of them discussed taking forward India-EU partnership.

They exchanged views on the economic and political implications of the Ukraine conflict. Von der Leyen said strengthening the partnership is a key priority for this decade.

